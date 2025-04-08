Advertisement
UTTAR PRADESH CRIME

BKU Leader, Son And Brother Shot Dead Over Altercation In UP's Fatehpur

The deceased were identified as Bhartiya Kisan Union district president Pappu Singh (50), his son Abhay Singh (22) and younger brother Pinku Singh (45). 

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
BKU Leader, Son And Brother Shot Dead Over Altercation In UP's Fatehpur (Representative image)

Fatehpur: Panic gripped Akhri village here on Tuesday after a Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, his son and brother were shot dead following an altercation over his tractor obstructing the road, a police official said. 

According to Inspector General of Police Prem Kumar Gautam, an argument broke out after former village head Suresh Kumar alias Munnu asked Pappu Singh to remove his tractor parked on the road to provide passage for his bike. 

The situation took an ugly turn when Suresh Kumar's sons and his aides joined the scuffle and resorted to indiscriminate firing, resulting in the triple murders. 

IG Gautam said he will visit the spot to take stock of the situation. 

Another police officer said Suresh Kumar and his sons, whom the victim had an old political rivalry with, have been detained.

