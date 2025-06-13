Advertisement
AHEMDABAD CRASH

'Black Box Recovered from Rooftop in Air India Crash Site' Says AAIB

The AAIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the crash with over 40 staff from the Gujarat State govt.

Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
'Black Box Recovered from Rooftop in Air India Crash Site' Says AAIB Image: INAS

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday clarified that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, recovered from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

"Clarity on confusion: DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder) itself is the black box," said AAIB.

The AAIB has launched a full-scale investigation following the Air India flight crash on Thursday, with over 40 staff from the Gujarat State Government joining efforts to support the Ministry of Civil Aviation teams on the ground. 

"Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder). The black box was found on the rooftop. AAIB began work with full force immediately. Over 40 staff from the State Government joined efforts to augment MoCA teams on site. The DFDR has been recovered from the rooftop," said the statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

