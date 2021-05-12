Black Fungus: 111 patients undergoing treatment for mucormycosis infection in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that as many as 111 patients, all COVID-19 survivors, are undergoing treatment for `mucormycosis' infection in Mumbai hospitals. It also known as the 'Black Fungus' and can turn fatal if not treated on time.

According to Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani atleast 38 patients are being treated from the infection at the civic-run BY Nair Hospital, 34 at KEM Hospital, 32 at Sion Hospital and seven at Cooper Hospital.

Further, Kakani said that the mucormycosis infection is not "contagious" and doctors at COVID-19 hospitals are trained to handle it.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said there could be over 2,000 Mucormycosis patients in Maharashtra and with more and more COVID- 19 cases coming up, their number is likely to increase.

The state government has decided to select hospitals attached to medical colleges for treatment of Mucormycosis patients as it demands a multidisciplinary approach, Tope said.

As per doctors, this fungal infection is mostly found among COVID-19 patients suffering from diabetes. Its symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision. Though, the good news is if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be cured completely.