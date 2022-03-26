Black masks or clothing not allowed at Pramod Sawant’s oath ceremony: Goa BJP chief

New Delhi: As Pramod Sawant takes oath as the Goa Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on Monday (March 28), the BJP has decided not to allow people wearing black masks or black clothing inside the venue.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said, "People wearing black masks and black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. However, the ceremony is open to all.”

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 am in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders will attend the event, Tanavade told reporters today (March 26).

The BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House in the Goa Assembly polls held on February 14. With the support of some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the saffron party is all set to return for a second time.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Michael Lobo urged the attendees at the swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant to raise the fuel price hike issue in front of PM Modi.

"We oppose (fuel hike). The PM should take whatever measures to roll it back immediately. He (PM) is coming here and I hope somebody from the audience over there should stand and say this and tell him that we are really feeling the heat, not only in Goa, all over India," Lobo was quoted as saying by IANS.

Earlier today, the Congress legislature party and other opposition MLAs unanimously approved former Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeria name as the candidate for the upcoming elections for the Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly.

"There was unanimity among opposition MLAs that Aleixo Sequeira should be our candidate for the Speaker`s post," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said.

(With agency inputs)

