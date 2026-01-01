From Puducherry Curse To NYC Skyscraper Jump: Is Black Orlov Diamond Really Cursed? Fact vs Fiction Explained

The Black Orlov, one of the world’s most mysterious diamonds, has fascinated historians, jewellers, and conspiracy theorists for decades. Known for its deep black colour and dramatic past, the 67.49-carat gemstone is often described as one of the most “cursed” diamonds in history. But how much of this reputation is fact, and how much is myth?

According to reports, the Black Orlov was once a 195-carat black diamond known as the “Eye of Brahma.” It is believed to have been stolen from a statue of the Hindu god Brahma in a temple in Pondicherry, India, sometime in the 19th century. It is claimed that the theft brought a powerful curse upon anyone who possessed the stone.

However, historians point out that there is no solid evidence proving the diamond ever belonged to a temple or that it originated in India. In fact, India is not known for producing black diamonds, raising questions about the story’s authenticity.

A Trail of Tragedy and Mystery

The legend of the curse grew stronger in the early 20th century. One of the most widely circulated stories claims that a diamond dealer named J.W. Paris jumped to his death from a New York skyscraper in 1932 after selling the gem. However, no official records confirm this incident.

The story continues with two alleged Russian aristocrats—Princess Leonila Galitsine-Bariatinsky and Princess Nadezhda Orlov—who were said to have owned the diamond and later died by suicide. However, historical records cast doubt on these claims. One princess had already died decades earlier, while the other was in her late 80s at the time of her supposed death, making the stories difficult to verify.

Breaking the Curse

In the 1950s, the diamond came into the possession of jeweller Charles F. Wilson. Believing in the curse, he decided to “break” it by cutting the original stone into three pieces. The largest piece, weighing 67.49 carats, became the Black Orlov as it is known today. The other two stones disappeared, adding further mystery to the gem’s history.

A Mythic Jewel Today

Today, the Black Orlov is set in a diamond-studded necklace and is considered one of the world’s most famous black diamonds. While many experts dismiss the curse as a clever mix of myth and marketing, the stone’s dark beauty and dramatic backstory continue to capture global attention.

Whether cursed or simply misunderstood, the Black Orlov remains one of the most fascinating gemstones ever known.