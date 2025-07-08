Blackmailed Over Private Video, Mumbai CA Fudges Accounts, Drains Savings, Dies By Suicide After Losing Rs 3 Crore

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old young and well-earning Chartered Accountant in Mumbai ended his life after being blackmailed over his private video. The man, identified as Raj Leela More, from the Santacruz area, took his life by consuming poison. Notably, More left behind a three-page suicide note in which he named two persons for his death. The police have since lodged an FIR and have started an investigation.

In the note, Raj named two individuals — Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi — claiming they were responsible for pushing him to the edge. He alleged that they had coerced him into siphoning funds from his company's accounts and draining his personal savings.

"I, Raj More, am committing suicide today. Rahul Parwani is responsible for my suicide. He manipulated me and blackmailed me for months. He forced me to break my savings and stole money from my company account. Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi are responsible for my death," he wrote in the suicide note, as per media reports.

Police have since booked the duo on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

According to investigators, the accused were aware of Raj’s substantial earnings and investments, particularly in the stock market. Using a private video as leverage, they allegedly blackmailed him for months, forcing him to transfer large sums of money from his firm’s accounts into theirs. They even reportedly took possession of his luxury car under duress.

The suicide note revealed that Raj had been facing blackmail for the past 18 months, during which the two extracted crores of rupees from him. One of the pages was addressed to his mother, where he apologised and urged his family to stay strong. Another page was written for his colleagues.

His mother told police that Raj had been mentally disturbed and under severe stress in recent months — a fact she now believes was due to the sustained harassment he faced.

While the police have filed a case of extortion and abetment to suicide, no arrest has been made so far in the case.

Suicide Prevention. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)