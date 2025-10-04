Farrukhabad Coaching Center Blast: One Dead, Five Children Injured
A shocking incident unfolded on Saturday after a massive blast at The Sun Classes Library in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate area, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to five children.
The injured were taken to the hospital while, critically injured victim was referred to a higher center.
Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh: A massive blast rocked The Sun Classes Library in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate area, killing one and injuring five children. Another critically injured victim was referred to a higher center. pic.twitter.com/1sraRHV5n2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2025
