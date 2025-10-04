Farrukhabad Coaching Center Blast: One Dead, Five Children Injured

In a devastating incident, one killed and five students were injured on Saturday after a massive blast at The Sun Classes Library in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate area, Uttar Pradesh.

The injured were taken to the hospital while, critically injured victim was referred to a higher center.

Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh: A massive blast rocked The Sun Classes Library in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate area, killing one and injuring five children. Another critically injured victim was referred to a higher center. pic.twitter.com/1sraRHV5n2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2025