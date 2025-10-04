Advertisement
Farrukhabad Coaching Center Blast: One Dead, Five Children Injured

A shocking incident unfolded on Saturday after a massive blast at The Sun Classes Library in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate area, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to five children.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Farrukhabad Coaching Center Blast: One Dead, Five Children InjuredImage: Social Media/ X

In a devastating incident, one killed and five students were injured on Saturday after a massive blast at The Sun Classes Library in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate area, Uttar Pradesh.

The injured were taken to the hospital while, critically injured victim was referred to a higher center.

