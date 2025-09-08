AC Explodes In Faridabad Home, Killing 3 Family Members And Pet Dog; Son Escapes

A sudden blast in the early hours of Monday, while the family was asleep, has left a household in Faridabad devastated. The rapid spread of fire and smoke claimed the lives of three family members and their pet dog.

Only the son, Aryan Kapoor, 24, managed to escape by jumping from the balcony. Police confirmed that Aryan suffered leg fractures and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning unit, whose compressor exploded.

The family resided on the second floor of a rented four-storey building in Green Field Colony.

A local resident, identified only as Shalini, told ANI, "We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread in the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot."

Another local told IANS, "This incident is extremely tragic for our family and the entire community... I would like to urge the government and administration to establish a fire station in this area as a matter of necessity..."

At approximately 3:30 am, they were awakened by the blast and ensuing fire.

Attempting to flee to the rooftop, all members of the family, including the dog, found the terrace door locked. Overcome by smoke, they succumbed to suffocation.

Emergency services, including police and the fire brigade, arrived promptly and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The family was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced Sachin Kapoor, 49, his wife Rinku Kapoor, 48, and their daughter Sujjain, 13, dead, according to PTI.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue.