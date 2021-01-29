'Blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack'; all airports and govt buildings on alert

A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. The low-intensity explosion took place near the embassy located at Aurangzeb Road in the national capital. No injuries have been reported.

The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement. The blast occurred shortly after 5 pm, while President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometre away from the site.

Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy, which did not injure anyone, "as a terrorist incident", news agency Reuters reported quoting an Israeli official.

"Blast near Israel embassy in New Delhi is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack. Communication took place between Indian and Israeli top officials. Israel Ambassador has been assured full security to the mission and all diplomats. Probe by multiple agencies," it added.

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place. Mumbai Police is also on high alert after the blast in Delhi and security has been tightened.

The Israeli foreign ministry on Friday said all its diplomats and embassy staff are "safe and sound" following a blast outside its embassy in New Delhi. "An explosion occurred a short while ago, close to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. There are no casualties and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound," a foreign ministry release said.

"The event is being investigated by the Indian authorities who are in contact with Israeli officials," it said, adding that the foreign minister is frequently being updated on the situation and has directed to take all necessary precautions. "We will report further developments as they occur," the release said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that it was a "very low intensity" blast. "No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to the property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," he said. Initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation, Mittal said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation. Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar tweeted, "Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. The matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

A Reuters eyewitness said the site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police. In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat`s wife, her driver and two others. It coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia. "Formal India Israel ties were established on January 29, 1992. Today is the 29th anniversary of the relationship," sources told Zee News.