Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2883160https://zeenews.india.com/india/blast-outside-bjp-leader-manoranjan-kalia-s-jalandhar-home-in-punjab-investigation-on-2883160.html
NewsIndia
PUNJAB BLAST

Blast Outside BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia’s Home In Punjab, Investigation On

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed the incident and said a forensic team is working to establish whether it was a grenade attack or caused by something else. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blast Outside BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia’s Home In Punjab, Investigation On Picture source: ANI

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar around 1 am on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. The police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the nature of the explosion. 

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed the incident and said a forensic team is working to establish whether it was a grenade attack or caused by something else. 

“Around 1 am, we got information about a blast here,” Kaur said. “We reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is examining the scene. CCTV footage is also being checked.” 

Manoranjan Kalia, a senior BJP leader, said he initially mistook the explosion for thunder. 

“There was a blast around 1 am,” Kalia told ANI. “I was sleeping and thought it was thunder. Later, I was informed it was a blast. I then sent my gunman to the police station. Forensic experts are here, and CCTV footage is being checked.” 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh also confirmed the incident. “The forensic team will inspect the spot and give their report,” he said.

No injuries have been reported so far. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK