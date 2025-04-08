Blast Outside BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia’s Home In Punjab, Investigation On

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar around 1 am on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. The police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the nature of the explosion.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed the incident and said a forensic team is working to establish whether it was a grenade attack or caused by something else.

“Around 1 am, we got information about a blast here,” Kaur said. “We reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is examining the scene. CCTV footage is also being checked.”

#WATCH | Punjab | A blast happened outside the residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar. A police team is present at the spot. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/xj7zwMH5la — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

Manoranjan Kalia, a senior BJP leader, said he initially mistook the explosion for thunder.

“There was a blast around 1 am,” Kalia told ANI. “I was sleeping and thought it was thunder. Later, I was informed it was a blast. I then sent my gunman to the police station. Forensic experts are here, and CCTV footage is being checked.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh also confirmed the incident. “The forensic team will inspect the spot and give their report,” he said.

No injuries have been reported so far.