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Blind love? How girlfriend allegedly smuggled pistol for Tiger Shroff attack

The police allege that a pistol and 20 cartridges were sourced from Amritsar before being moved through Delhi to Mumbai.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Blind love? How girlfriend allegedly smuggled pistol for Tiger Shroff attack
Image Credit: Delhi Police Special Cell arrests four in Tiger Shroff firing case. (Photo: ANI)

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