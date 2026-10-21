/Blind love? How girlfriend allegedly smuggled pistol for Tiger Shroff attack

Mumbai: The investigation into the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car has led the police to four more suspects, including a woman who allegedly helped transport a pistol from Delhi to Mumbai at the direction of her boyfriend. Investigators suspect that the weapon was moved through several people before reaching those involved in the October 18 attack.
According to the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Mumbai Police, the accused include Kunal and Sumit, both from Sonipat in Haryana, and Radha and Babita, who are from Uttar Pradesh. The police allege that Kunal used his relationship with Radha to involve her in the movement of the weapon. Babita is also suspected of accompanying her on the journey.
Investigators said Kunal met Radha around two months before the incident. The police said Kunal and Radha became romantically involved, after which he allegedly persuaded her to carry the pistol to Mumbai. The police are investigating the roles of all four accused and the extent of their involvement in the alleged plan.
According to investigators, Kunal dropped Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station on October 15. The pistol was allegedly placed in Radha’s bag before the two women boarded a train for Mumbai. The police said Kunal kept in touch with them during the journey and gave them instructions.
After reaching Mumbai, the women checked into a hotel in the Dadar area. Investigators allege that Kunal had arranged their accommodation. A minor boy later came near the hotel and collected the bag from Radha. The police suspect that the pistol was handed over through this exchange, and they are tracing its subsequent movement.
The investigators are also trying to establish whether the accused had specific roles in transporting the weapon and helping those involved in the shooting evade arrest.
The police allege that Kunal obtained a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar, with the help of his purported associate Sumit. Investigators suspect that the weapon was later passed on to the people involved in the attack on Shroff’s car.
The investigation into the suspected supply network includes the pistol’s movement, the travel arrangements made for the women and the alleged handover near the Dadar hotel. The police are working to establish how the weapon reached the shooters and who coordinated the different stages of the operation.
The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station. Kunal and Sumit were apprehended in Sonipat, Haryana. The Mumbai Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) subsequently arrested all four in connection with the case.
Their arrests followed the earlier apprehension of three alleged shooters in the October 18 firing incident. Investigators then followed leads about the weapon’s supply, which took them to the four suspects in Delhi and Haryana.
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