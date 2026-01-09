Blinkit Boy Refuses To Deliver Midnight Rat Poison Order To Depressed Woman; Wins Praise Online

A Blinkit delivery boy has gone viral on social media platforms after he refused to deliver rat poison to a woman late at night, fearing it could be used for self-harm. The incident, which happened around midnight, has drawn widespread praise from netizens who called his action thoughtful and humane.

According to the delivery boy, the order included three packets of rat poison. In a video shared by him later, he explained that the timing of the order and the woman’s emotional state immediately raised some suspicion. When he reached the location, he found the woman was crying and distressed.

He said that while he initially thought the order could be for a rat problem, the late-night timing made him uncomfortable. “If there was a rat issue, the order could have been placed earlier in the evening or even the next day,” he said in the video.

The delivery boy said he decided not to hand over the order and instead spoke to the woman. He told her that no matter what problem she was facing, taking such a step was not the solution. He directly asked her whether she had ordered the poison to commit suicide.

Although the woman initially denied it, he insisted and continued to counsel her. After a brief conversation, he managed to convince her to cancel the order. “Today, I feel that I have accomplished something,” he said at the end of the video.

Delivery Boy Describes Incident

In the video, he said, "A total of three rat poisons–I don't know what they were. Thinking when they ordered that, but seeing her crying so much, I thought she had some issue and ordered this. But once I reach the customer's location, I can't just deliver this order, right? She just kept crying. Then I went to her and told her no matter what problem you have, don't commit suicide. I asked, 'Did you order this because you wanted to commit suicide?' She replied, 'No bro, that's not the case.' I then said, 'No, don't lie. You just wanted to commit suicide. If you had a rat problem, you could have ordered it around seven o'clock or even earlier, maybe the next day. There's no reason for ordering it at this time.' Later, I convinced her, and cancelled the order. Today, I feel that I have accomplished something."

Netizens Praise His Presence of Mind

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section with praise. One user suggested that authorities or a helpline should also be informed in such cases.

Another wrote, “Humanity at its best. Salute to the delivery guy for saving a life.”

A third comment read, “That’s not just a delivery guy, that’s a guardian angel in a green jacket. Humanity over protocol.”

The incident continues to go viral and has sparked conversations online about mental health awareness and the role individuals can play in preventing tragic outcomes, even during routine daily work.