'Blinkit Se Mangvaya Hai Kya'?: Baby Tossed In The Air From Terrace To Man Arms, People React As Video Goes Viral

It’s common these days to come across odd, shocking, or unbelievable videos online the kind that make you stop and wonder: “Wait, did that actually happen?” One such clip has recently gone viral, leaving social media users questioning if it’s real. The video shows a group of women standing on a house terrace.

At first, it looks like they’re just trying to watch a road procession, but within seconds, the scene takes a strange and unexpected turn.

In the video, one of the women can be seen leaning dangerously over the edge of the terrace, holding a child in her hand. What shocked viewers even more was that she was dangling the little one with just one hand. Then, in a split second, she dropped the child down to a man waiting on the road with his arms wide open.

Luckily, the man caught the child right on time, preventing what could have been a disaster. The scene left onlookers stunned, turning into an unexpected spectacle. While the exact location of the incident isn’t known, the clip quickly spread across social media.

“Blinkit Se Mangwaya Tha Kya?"

Among those who reacted to the video was a digital creator, who was both shocked and surprised by what he saw.

At first, he couldn’t find the words to respond, stunned by how absurd the whole scene looked.“Blinkit se mangwaya tha kya ki 10 minute mein dusra mangwa loge (Did you order the kid from Blinkit that you will get another one in 10 minutes)?"



The creator shared his reaction on Instagram, joking, “Is Blinkit delivering kids now?” The clip quickly went viral, leaving many shocked and speechless. Some questioned how a parent could put a child’s life at risk in such a careless way, while others struggled to believe what they had just seen.

“This isn’t funny at all, it could have ended in tragedy. May Allah protect the child,” one user commented.

Another individual commented, “Blinkit bhi sharma jaaye aisi balcony delivery dekh ke."

“This is so irresponsible. How can one do this to a baby?" mentioned a different user.

Another joked, “Nai bhai order return kar Rahi hai. Acha nai laga."

Another joked, 8 Bachche hai - Ek chala gya to yaad bhi nhi rhega

Some also criticised the casualty shown by the parents.