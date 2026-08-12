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  • /Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality

Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality

FDA and FSSAI raid Blinkit and Zepto dark stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru, revealing cockroach infestations, expired food, and unhygienic quick-commerce facilities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality
Image Credit: Screengrab from Zee News video. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality
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