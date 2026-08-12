/Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality

The promise of 10-minute grocery delivery is masking severe hygiene violations, expired food distribution, and pest infestations inside urban fulfillment centers. Food safety authorities in Mumbai and Bengaluru recently raided "dark stores," the local warehouses used by major quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto, revealing appalling conditions where daily essentials are packed and dispatched to millions of households.
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A surprise inspection by the Food Safety Department at a major Blinkit dark store in Malad West, Mumbai, uncovered severe non-compliance with basic sanitation and safety protocols:
At a neighboring Zepto dark store located just 200 meters away in Malad West, staff panicked upon seeing media cameras, immediately pulled down the shutters, and blocked entry.
In a separate operation in Thanisandra, Bengaluru, food safety officials inspected a Zepto dark store and uncovered widespread operational irregularities:
India's quick-commerce market has expanded rapidly, but operational speed appears to be coming at the cost of public safety and product quality:
Survey data and official helpline statistics highlight widespread consumer dissatisfaction:
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