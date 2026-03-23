Blockade of Hormuz unacceptable; India has enough fuel, gas, urea, food stocks: PM Modi

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that India has enough stocks of fuel, gas, urea and food supplies amid the ongoing war in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi also said the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable and India is in talks with all partner nations to establish peace and de-escalation in the region.

Talking about the country's petroleum reserves, Prime Minister Modi said that India has prioritised storage of crude oil for times of crisis in the last decade. "Today, India has a strategic petroleum reserve of more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, and work is underway to create reserves of more than 65 lakh metric tonnes. The reserves held by our oil companies are separate. In the last 11 years, our refining capacity has also increased significantly," said PM Modi.

Assuring the country of suficient food supplies, PM Modi said that what will be the impact of the war on agriculture is being debated. "The farmers of our country have filled our grain reserves. Therefore, India has adequate food stocks. It is also our endeavor that sowing for the Kharif season takes place properly. The government has made adequate arrangements for fertilizers to deal with such situations. In the past as well, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on farmers," said PM Modi, citing example of Covid-19 crisis.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story.