Blood Money, Bank Transfers, Himalayan Escape: How Sonam Plotted Her Husband’s Murder And Planned To Vanish In Nepal

Indore/Shillong: In the latest twist in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder, the police have confirmed that the blood-soaked jacket found during the initial search operation did not belong to Sonam, the victim's wife and now prime suspect. It was, in fact, worn by Akash Rajput, one of the men allegedly hired to kill Raja.

The discovery of the jacket had initially sparked fears that Sonam herself had fallen victim to foul play. But the Shillong police now confirm that she played an important role in plotting her husband's murder.

According to investigators, Vishal Chauhan, another accused in the case, had allegedly smuggled a small axe, hidden from view, on the day of the murder, May 23. The moment the group reached a desolate stretch of road, Vishal purportedly struck Raja twice on the back of the head right in front of Sonam. Blood gushed out instantly, splattering Akash’s jacket. The trio then allegedly dragged Raja’s body and threw it into a deep gorge nearby.

After walking a short distance, Akash allegedly dumped the blood-soaked jacket. Sonam allegedly gave him her own jacket to wear. This is the same jacket recovered later during the search. The discovery had earlier triggered concerns about her safety.

The police say Sonam is not a passive witness but actively helped dispose of Raja’s body. All the while, their another accomplice – Anand – allegedly kept watch from a rented motorcycle, ensuring no one was approaching.

What is even more chilling is that the body was dumped in a place so remote that even Meghalaya locals avoid it. Rescuers from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) struggled to get there.

Investigators now believe Sonam had been to Shillong before and may have identified the secluded location during an earlier trip.

A Fake Getaway Plan

After the murder, Sonam did not go to the guest house with her alleged accomplices. She allegedly took a taxi to Guwahati and then boarded a train to Indore, where she stayed in a rented room for two days.

According to SP Vivek Syem, this hideout might have been arranged by Raj Kushwaha, another suspect.

From Indore, Sonam was allegedly planning to head to Nepal via Gorakhpur, trying to escape the law and create an illusion of being missing or harmed. Meanwhile, back home, her family feared the worst. But once Raja’s body was recovered, suspicion shifted directly to her.

Sonam might have believed she was safe, until the arrest of Raj Kushwaha. That was when she decided to surrender not at a police station, but at a roadside dhaba – in a move that stunned investigators.

Money transfers are perhaps the most damning piece of evidence. The police claim to have gathered proof that Sonam transferred funds to Vishal, Akash and Rohit – raising suspicions that she paid for her husband’s murder. While a deeper financial probe is still underway, Meghalaya’s home minister has gone on record stating that Sonam used hired killers to eliminate her husband.