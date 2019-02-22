Bloodshed by soldiers in Pulwama will not go in vain: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday asserted the blood shed by the soldiers in the recent Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain.

Stating that the NDA government has a "zero tolerance towards terrorism," Shah, addressing party workers in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram, also recalled the martyrdom of two CRPF jawans from Tamil Nadu who were among those killed in the dastardly attack days ago.

"Two brave hearts of Tamil Nadu laid down their lives protecting the country in Jammu and Kashmir. I bow to the bravery of the security personnel martyred," said Shah.

Addressing BJP workers for the first time after his party clinched a poll deal with the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday, he exhorted cadres to work for the victory of all the 40 alliance candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"We are not going to fight the election on just five seats, we are going to fight elections on 40 seats in alliance with AIADMK," said Shah.

"I am sure our booth karyakartas (workers) will help NDA win in the elections," added the BJP president.

Be it the "AIADMK, PMK or the BJP," party workers should work for the victory of alliance nominees to ensure the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, he said.

He mocked at the DMK and Congress combine over alleged corruption and asked if such an alliance will be able to deliver good governance.

"DMK & Congress are equal to corruption, BJP and NDA are equal to governance," said the BJP chief.

He added that both the BJP and PM Modi want development of every area of Tamil Nadu.