A Jammu to Delhi IndiGo flight with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on board was reportedly diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night. After this, the CM sharply criticised the Delhi Airport, calling it a 'bloody sh** show'.

Abdullah posted a picture of himself with the IndiGo flight in the background during the early hours of Sunday and slammed the Delhi Airport.

"Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu, we get diverted to Jaipur, and so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from here," he posted on the social media platform X.

Later, Abdullah posted an update and informed that his flight reached Delhi just after 3 am.

According to news agency ANI, passengers on the flight were left stranded aboard the aircraft at Jaipur after midnight. There was no statement on the matter from IndiGo yet.

Delhi Airport had also issued an advisory at 7:40 pm on Saturday and informed that certain airline operations may face a delay due to a 'shift in wind pattern'.

The advisory said, "Due to shifting wind pattern in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays. Air traffic flow management measures for Flight Arrivals will be implemented from 2230 IST till 0230 IST tomorrow by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority."

"Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective Airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules," it added.

IndiGo had issued an advisory as well at around 7:30 pm and informed about the "unfavourable" weather conditions in Srinagar.

"Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed!" it read.

ANI also reported that earlier, Jammu airport also witnessed chaos as many passengers complained of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations. Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights.

