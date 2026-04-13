'Blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 RDX bombs': Fresh threat mail to Delhi assembly

Days after a security breach sparked concerns at the Delhi Assembly, the House received two bomb threats on Monday warning of plans to “blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs.” The threat message also made the reference to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, adding to the seriousness of the threat.

The threat emails, sent to the official ID of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and to Speaker Vijender Gupta's official ID, claimed that the Delhi Assembly would be “blown up because S V Shekhar was sent to South India and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as a ‘BJP Brahmin agent’.

The emails, written completely in Hindi and sent to both IDs, contained the same content. According to Hindustan Times, the threat emails read, “Within 3 hours, we'll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

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The email also have a mentions of the Tamil Nadu politics ahead of scheduled Assembly polls.

As per the Hindustan Times, the threat reads: "Staff, no Brahmin should be a part of the DMK. If at all, they become a part of the party, they should chant the slogan 'Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad' in a naked state. Only then will we allow them to be one among us."

It further said that S V Shekhar, "a Brahmin," has joined the DMK. "This is why we are going to blow up your Vidhan Sabha because you have sent him to South India and the DMK as a BJP Brahmin agent."

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. Key contenders in the 2026 polls include the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and a new entrant, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Last week, a masked man drove a car through an iron gate at the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex, triggering a security scare. The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was later detained. He breached Gate 2, designated for VIP entry, stepped out of his Tata Sierra SUV, walked up to Speaker Vijender Gupta’s car, placed a bouquet on it, and then drove away.