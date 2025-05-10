India-Pakistan War: The Indian Armed Forces are responding resolutely to ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations, the Border Security Forces have destroyed a terror launch pad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir's Looni, based in Sialkot. The BSF said in a statement that its retaliation caused widespread damage to Pakistani posts.

"On 9 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary," said the BSF.

Watch: BSF destroys a terrorist launch pad at Looni, District Sialkot opposite Akhnoor area. Video by BSF: pic.twitter.com/fYMUTjM1rP — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 10, 2025

The BSF further added that the terrorist launch pad at Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF. "Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," said the BSF.

This development marks a serious escalation in tensions along the International Boundary, even as Indian forces remain on high alert to safeguard national security and uphold sovereignty. According to officials, no casualties have been reported on the Indian side so far.

Earlier on Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border, successfully thwarting a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu frontier. During the operation, seven terrorists were neutralized. In response, the BSF carried out retaliatory strikes that inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan’s Dhandhar post.

The BSF, tasked with securing the 3,323-kilometre-long India-Pakistan border, also released footage from a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), capturing the destruction of the Dhandhar post.