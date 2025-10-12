BLS International Barred by MEA From Future Tenders For Two Years; Company Says Current Operations Unaffected

BLS International Services Limited announced that it has received a debarment order from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, which prohibits the firm from taking part in future MEA and Indian Mission tenders for the next two years, said reports.

According to the company’s statement, the order was dated October 9, 2025, and officially communicated on October 10, 2025. The MEA’s action is based on “allegations, including court cases and applicant complaints,” the firm said.

BLS clarified that the debarment will not impact its ongoing contracts, which will continue under existing terms, reported the Economic Times.

In its regulatory filing, the company stated, “BLS International is reviewing the said order and will take appropriate action as per law.”

The firm further assured that the decision “will not affect the financial or operational performance” of its current business activities.

BLS International, a major provider of visa outsourcing and consular services for various governments, explained that the restriction applies only to future tenders floated by the MEA and Indian Missions abroad.

The company also highlighted that, in Q1 FY26, Indian Missions accounted for around 12% of consolidated revenue and 8% of EBITDA, suggesting that the order will have no major financial impact.

Describing the decision as a procedural matter within the visa outsourcing sector, BLS expressed confidence in achieving a constructive resolution.

The company emphasized its diversified portfolio, having recently secured and renewed government and institutional contracts in the United States, UAE, Spain, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and under India’s UIDAI project. It also cited acquisitions of iDATA and Citizenship Invest in the previous financial year as part of its strategy to strengthen resilience against regional developments.