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Meerut blue drum case: Court awards death penalty to Muskan, Sahil

Court awards capital punishment to wife and her lover, two weeks after convicting them in the case that shocked the country

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Meerut blue drum case: Court awards death penalty to Muskan, Sahil

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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