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Blueprint for 2027: BJP readies strategy to consolidate non-Yadav OBC votes as Yogi eyes third term

OBC vote is not a monolith; it is bifurcated into two distinct categories: Yadavs and non-Yadav OBCs. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintains a firm hold on the Yadav demographic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been systematically executing a strategy to capture the non-Yadav OBC vote bank in Uttar Pradesh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Blueprint for 2027: BJP readies strategy to consolidate non-Yadav OBC votes as Yogi eyes third term
Image Credit: IANS

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