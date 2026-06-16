/Blueprint for 2027: BJP readies strategy to consolidate non-Yadav OBC votes as Yogi eyes third term

Uttar Pradesh politics is synonymous with caste. Whether it is the upper castes (Savarna), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), or Dalits, caste remains the gravitational center of the state’s political universe. Within this landscape, the OBCs hold the most significant influence after the Dalits. However, the OBC vote is not a monolith; it is bifurcated into two distinct categories: Yadavs and non-Yadav OBCs. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintains a firm hold on the Yadav demographic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been systematically executing a strategy to capture the non-Yadav OBC vote bank, which is now central to its vision for the 2027 assembly elections. With the BJP winning Bengal and Odisha, two fronts where it marked a first for the saffron party, the party is now gearing up for the semi-final battle ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Interestingly, the 2027 assembly elections will also be a litmus test for teh 10 years of the Yogi Adityanath government.