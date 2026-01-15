BMC Election 2026: Mumbai is not only the billionaire capital of Asia but also the home to Asia's richest municipal body. Mumbai’s municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has an annual budget of Rs 74,427 crore, which exceeds the combined budgets of at least five Indian states and one Union Territory. This massive figure makes the BMC the most powerful urban civic body in the country.

The scale of the BMC’s finances is so large that its budget is reportedly higher than the gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly 50 smaller countries, including Bhutan, the Maldives and Fiji. This underlines the corporation’s global-level economic strength.

Property tax remains the backbone of BMC’s financial power. In the financial year 2025–26, the corporation earned around Rs 5,200 crore from property tax alone, while its total revenue income is estimated at Rs 43,159 crore.

In comparison, Goa’s budget for 2025–26 stands at Rs 28,162 crore—less than half of BMC’s budget. Tripura’s budget of Rs 32,423 crore also falls far short of BMC’s financial size. Manipur has allocated Rs 35,103 crore for 2025–26, covering social welfare and capital investment. Arunachal Pradesh, India’s largest state by area, has a budget of Rs 39,842 crore.

This striking contrast highlights the extraordinary economic scale of Mumbai’s civic administration. The comparison underscores how Mumbai’s municipal governance operates on a financial scale that rivals—and often surpasses—entire Indian states, reinforcing BMC’s position as Asia’s most resource-rich civic body.

Where Does BMC Money Go?

Of the Rs 74,427 Crore budget, the BMC had allocated Rs 43,166 crore for the capital expenditure. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spends most of its budget on core city needs such as roads, bridges, sewage systems, public health, education, security, and employee salaries and pensions.

* In 2024, nearly 47% of BMC’s revenue was invested in infrastructure projects across Mumbai.

* Over the past 10 years, the civic body has spent around Rs 1.11 lakh crore on maintaining and upgrading the city.

* BMC provided Rs 10,700 crore in grants to hospitals, educational institutions, libraries, and various welfare schemes during this period.

* About Rs 36,300 crore was allocated for the operation and maintenance of public infrastructure.

* Administrative expenses stood at around Rs 8,600 crore, covering audits, insurance, legal costs, advertising, public relations, fuel, travel, freight, and vehicle maintenance, according to official records cited by NDTV.

* Public health received special focus:

* Rs 99.5 crore was earmarked in FY25 to control vector-borne diseases.

* Rs 12.8 crore was set aside for rodent control measures.

* BMC has been a major financial supporter of Mumbai’s public transport:

* Rs 11,304.59 crore was given to BEST between 2012–13 and January 2025.

* For 2025–26:

* BMC proposed a Rs 1,000 crore grant for BEST.

* Rs 992 crore was sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission to procure electric buses.

* Rs 493.38 crore of this amount has already been received and distributed.

Maharasthra, BMC Vote Today

Polling in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is underway today. While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 in the BMC, they will now be held for 2,801 seats as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. A total of 3.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 in Mumbai. The counting will take place on January 16.

Except for Mumbai, elections in the other 28 municipal corporations are being conducted under the multi-member ward system. In Mumbai, voters will cast only one vote as each ward elects a single representative. In the remaining 28 corporations, most wards will have four seats, while some may have three or five.