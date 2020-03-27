BMC authorises more hospitals to conduct coronavirus COVID-19 tests in Mumbai

As the number of COVID-19 infections is on the rise, the BMC has decided to get more hospitals, both private and government to do coronavirus sampling tests. The BMC released a list of hospitals that will conduct the coronavirus sampling in Mumbai, the civic authority also categorised the hospitals as per the patients travel history. There are three categories and citizens can get themselves tested if they fear they have contracted the infection.

The notice has a list of both government and private hospitals that will be conducting the COVID-19 tests.

List of hospitals for screening as per categories

The Citizens who want to test themselves should be done as per the categories stated below :-

• Category 1

The Citizens who have Travelled from Foreign Countries in last 28 Days.

Location : Kasturba Hospital

• Category 2

The Citizens who have been in contact with the the People who have Travelled to Foreign Countries.

Location : Kasturba Hospital

• Category 3

The Citizens who are showing Symptoms like Coughing/Throat Issue/ Cold and want to screen their selves can go to following Hospitals :-

List of BMC Hospitals



1) KEM

2) Sion

3) Cooper

4) Nair

5) HBT Trauma, Jogeshwari

6) Bhabha Bandra

7) Bhabha Kurla

8) Rajawadi, Ghatkoper

List of private hospitals

1. Breach candy

2. HN Reliance

3. Lilavati

4. Raheja

5. Hinduja

6. Fortis Mulund

7. Bombay Hospital

8. Wockhardt Hospitals

9. Kokilaben Hospital

10. Nanavati Hospital

11. Hiranandani Hospital

As many as 724 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in India with 17 deaths, as on Friday morning according to the data released by the Health Ministry.