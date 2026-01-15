BMC Battle Becomes High-Stakes Test For Fadnavis And Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the BJP’s push to win all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) being the party’s main focus.

The BMC has been the stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena for the past 25 years.

Fadnavis has gone all out to wrest control of Mumbai’s civic body. As per the Hindustan Times reports, In the 2017 BMC elections, the BJP had come close to taking power from its then ally, the Shiv Sena, but Fadnavis chose to prioritise the stability of his government over challenging the alliance partner. The political situation has changed after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022 and the strained relationship between Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. This has given the BJP a clearer opportunity to win the BMC. A victory would strengthen the BJP’s hold over India’s financial capital and establish Fadnavis as the undisputed leader in Maharashtra.

However, if a Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance manages to win the BMC, it would be a setback for Fadnavis.

For Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC election is very important. It is like a do-or-die battle for him, especially after losing control of the Shiv Sena to Eknath Shinde in 2022 and suffering a humiliating defeat in the 2024 assembly polls. The civic body remains his party’s last major bastion.

Control of the BMC has historically been the backbone of the Shiv Sena, with Mumbai serving as the party’s base. A win would give Uddhav Thackeray the much-needed boost to re-establish himself in state politics. This is why he has reconciled with his estranged cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, in a bid to retain the legacy of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

A defeat in the BMC election would mean surrendering the Sena (UBT)’s final stronghold and could lead to further erosion of the party, with the ruling parties potentially attempting to poach its remaining MPs and MLAs.