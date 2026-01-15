BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Shinde Tsunami Likely; Sena-UBT In For A Shock - Check Seat Prediction

BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Result: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will be taken up tomorrow. However, ahead of the result day, the exit polls have predicted a clean majority for the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance while putting the Sena-UBT at a distant second spot. As per the exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance is headed for a thumping victory, facing little resistance from 'united' Thackeray brothers - Sena-UBT+MNS.

At least two Exit polls have projected a clear and decisive mandate for the BJP-Sena alliance, with Thackeray brothers falling behind by a big margin while the Congress-led alliance is seen headed for another poor show.

Axis My India predicts 141 seats for BJP+, 63 for UBT+, 14 for Congress+, and 9 for Others.

JVC predicts 138 seats for BJP+, 59 for UBT+, 23 for Congress+, and 7 for Others.

DV Research predicts a range of 107–122 seats for BJP+, 68–83 for UBT+, 18–25 for Congress+, and 10–19 for Others.

Sakal Polls predicts 119 seats for BJP+, 75 for UBT+, and 20 for Congress+, with no data provided for Others.

Janmat Polls predicts 138 seats for BJP+, 62 for UBT+, 20 for Congress+, and 7 for Others.

JDS predicts a range of 127–154 seats for BJP+, 44–64 for UBT+, 16–25 for Congress+, and 10–21 for Others.

According to Exit polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance has emerged as the favourite choice for migrant population from North and South India while it is also expected to take a lion's share in Maratha votes. On the other hand, the Thackeray cousins, are seen barely consolidating the Marathi and Muslim votes, as even that vote bank doesn't seem to be reposing their faith in Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance.

For the BMC elections, Thackeray cousins -- Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray -- came together after about 20 years of political separation.

Uddhav Thackeray, leading the Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray leading the MNS respectively, set aside their long-standing rift in a bid to overcome audacious challenge from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine for the BMC polls.

Shiv Sena-UBT contested on about 160 wards, while the MNS fielded candidates in about 53 seats.

To ensure the counting process for the BMC elections runs smoothly, the municipal administration has mobilized a workforce of 2,299 personnel. This team is comprised of 759 supervisors, 770 assistants, and 770 support staff (Class IV), all of whom have completed specialized training sessions to prepare for their duties.

In accordance with Election Commission protocols, 23 dedicated counting centers have been set up across the city. These logistical arrangements were finalized under the supervision of Bhushan Gagrani, who serves as both the Municipal Commissioner and the District Election Officer.

Notably, BMC is the country's richest civic body, which went to polls on Thursday, along with 28 municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

Voting was held for 227 civic wards of BMC from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and counting of votes will be held on Friday. (With IANS inputs)