BMC Election 2026: Why A Lottery Matters In Mumbai Mayor’s Election, How It Works | EXPLAINED

BMC Election 2026: The 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election has delivered a decisive verdict, reshaping Mumbai’s politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–led Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory across Maharashtra’s civic polls, securing 25 of the state’s 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious BMC.

The result marks a significant power shift in Mumbai, effectively ending the Thackeray family’s nearly three-decade-long dominance over the civic body. However, despite the clear mandate, Mumbai’s next mayor is yet to be decided—because the outcome may hinge on a lottery.

Seats Won In BMC Election 2026

The Mahayuti alliance crossed the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member BMC, securing 118 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won 29 seats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats and led the opposition, and Congress won 24 seats.

AIMIM made notable inroads with 8 seats in Mumbai and 114 statewide; MNS won 6 seats.

What Is 'Lottery' In Mayor Selection Process

While the election concluded in Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, Mumbai will have to wait a few days before a new mayor is appointed to govern the administrative processes of the city. The mayor's election is a separate legal process that could begin only after the new House is constituted formally. This is because the mayor is elected by corporators.

According to the Indian Express, the post of Mumbai's mayor is subject to reservation by rotation, and until the criteria of reservation is decided through a draw of lots and an official notification has been issued, parties cannot be named.

The Urban Development Department is expected to conduct a lottery for the reservation of the mayoral post soon, NDTV reported, citing sources and added that the election to select the mayor for Mumbai will then be held 10 days after this process is concluded.

What and Why of the Lottery System

The selection of Mumbai’s mayor is governed by a reservation system that operates on the principle of rotation. Under this system, the mayor’s post is reserved for specific categories—Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and women.

The category for each term is not predetermined; instead, the Urban Development Department determines the reservation through a draw of lots.

As per the Indian Express report, this lottery decides which category the mayor’s post will be reserved for, and only after an official notification is issued can political parties move forward with the mayoral election.

Importance Of Lottery System In Mayoral Selection

This process of drawing lots ensures that leadership opportunities within urban local bodies are distributed fairly over time. This further means that the system strives to maintain neutrality.

