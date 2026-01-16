Who Built The 132-Year Old BMC Building Of Mumbai? History Of Asia’s Richest Civic Body Will Blow Your Mind

BMC Election Results: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building is one of Mumbai’s most iconic structures and a symbol of the city’s civic governance. As Asia's richest civic body, it is located opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The building has been at the centre of Mumbai’s administration for more than a century.

The BMC building was designed by British architect Frederick William Stevens, who is also known for designing the Victoria Terminus (now CSMT). Construction of the building began in 1884 and was completed in 1893. It was built during the British colonial period, when Mumbai, then known as Bombay, was emerging as a major port and commercial city.