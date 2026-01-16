Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007145https://zeenews.india.com/india/bmc-election-results-2026-mumbai-elections-bmc-building-mumbai-history-asias-richest-civic-body-3007145.html
NewsIndiaWho Built The 132-Year Old BMC Building Of Mumbai? History Of Asia’s Richest Civic Body Will Blow Your Mind
BMC ELECTIONS 2026

Who Built The 132-Year Old BMC Building Of Mumbai? History Of Asia’s Richest Civic Body Will Blow Your Mind

BMC Election Results: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building is one of Mumbai’s most iconic structures and a symbol of the city’s civic governance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Built The 132-Year Old BMC Building Of Mumbai? History Of Asia’s Richest Civic Body Will Blow Your MindRepresentative Image/AI

BMC Election Results: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building is one of Mumbai’s most iconic structures and a symbol of the city’s civic governance. As Asia's richest civic body, it is located opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The building has been at the centre of Mumbai’s administration for more than a century.

The BMC building was designed by British architect Frederick William Stevens, who is also known for designing the Victoria Terminus (now CSMT). Construction of the building began in 1884 and was completed in 1893. It was built during the British colonial period, when Mumbai, then known as Bombay, was emerging as a major port and commercial city.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Scramjet vs Jet Engine
Scramjet Vs Jet Tech: India Hit Hypersonic Speed, Why Fighters Still Lag
Thane Municipal Election 2026
Thane Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ward-Wise Tally
bangladesh hindus
15 Hindus Killed In Bangladesh In Past 45 Days: Rights Group
Pune Municipal Election 2026
Pune Municipal Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress
Delhi Winter Shelters
Temporary Shelters Arranged In Subway Areas Near Hospitals In Delhi
Pakistan Gulf Diplomacy
Saudi Or UAE: Why Pak Is Caught In Tough Loyalty Test Between The Gulf Giants
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ As AQI Hits 354 Amid Cold Wave
ISRO Satellite Failures
44 Launches, 5 Failures: Why ISRO’s Strategic Satellite Missions Keep Stalling
BMC Election Results 2026
BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin At 10 AM Today
Donald Trump Greenland Acquisition
Why Trump’s Greenland Obsession Is Being Called Reckless, Dangerous