NewsIndiaBMC Election Results 2026: Who Will Win The Battle? Know How To Check Live Results On Mobile, Desktop And Official Website
BMC Election Results 2026: Who Will Win The Battle? Know How To Check Live Results On Mobile, Desktop And Official Website

BMC Election Results 2026: Polling ended at 5:30 PM on January 15, 2026, results will be declared tomorrow, January 16, starting at 10 AM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

BMC Election Results 2026: Who Will Win The Battle? Know How To Check Live Results On Mobile, Desktop And Official WebsiteImage Credit: IANS

BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai voters turned out in large numbers today for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections across 227 wards. Polling ended at 5:30 PM on January 15, 2026, with voters deciding the future of India's richest civic body. Results will be declared tomorrow, January 16, starting at 10 AM.

The BMC polls which was delayed for nearly four years, saw 1,700 candidates compete amid high security and a public holiday. Early voter turnout reached 41% by 3:30 PM, boosted by special booths for women and seniors. The main parties fighting in the BMC election are BJP with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena against Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and their allies. This election's result will test voter loyalties after the 2022 party split.

With BMC's annual budget over Rs 74,400 crore, winners will shape roads, water, and health services for 1.2 crore Mumbaikars. Reports suggest exit polls predict a close race, with results likely by evening tomorrow.

