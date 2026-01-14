BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Total Seats, Voting Time And Result Date – Who Will Win?

BMC Elections 2026: After nearly three years, Mumbai is set to elect a new civic administration as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections return this week. The polls are crucial as India’s financial capital has been functioning without an elected municipal body since the last term ended. The State Election Commission (SEC) has released a detailed schedule, including voting hours and counting dates, ahead of the long-awaited election.

Voting for all 227 BMC wards will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, across the Greater Mumbai region. Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm to allow maximum participation. To encourage voter turnout, January 15 has been declared a public holiday in all municipal corporation areas going to polls. The counting of votes will be conducted on Friday, January 16, and results will determine the formation of the new civic administration.

BMC Elections 2026: Seats And Key Wards

The BMC consists of 227 seats, with each ward electing one corporator. A party or alliance will need at least 114 seats to form a majority. Around 92 seats fall under the General category, mainly located in South Mumbai, the Western Suburbs and parts of Central Mumbai. These areas are considered among the most competitive and politically significant in the election.

BMC Elections 2026: Candidates And Voter Strength

According to media reports, a total of 1,03,44,315 voters are eligible to vote. This includes 55,16,707 male voters, 48,26,509 female voters and 1,099 voters registered under the Other category. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said nearly 1,700 candidates are contesting across all wards. He added that the civic administration is fully prepared to conduct the polls smoothly.

BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Process

The nomination process began on December 23, 2025, and ended on December 30. Scrutiny was completed on December 31, while January 2 was the last date for withdrawal of candidature. The final list of candidates was published on January 3.

BMC Elections 2026: Women Reservation

Out of 227 wards, 114 have been reserved for women candidates, including seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class women. The BMC polls are part of a larger civic election across Maharashtra, with elections scheduled for 29 municipal corporations on the same day. Given BMC’s large budget and control over key infrastructure, the Mumbai results are expected to draw statewide attention.