Who Will Control BMC Now? A Historic Change Loading As BJP-Led Alliance Set To End Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Rule

BMC Election Results 2026: The richest and most powerful civic body in India is set for a major political change after the 2026 civic elections. For almost 25 years, Shiv Sena in its various forms led the BMC. However, new trends and results show the BJP-led alliance gaining control, indicating a historic shift in Mumbai’s civic politics.

Early and live counting trends indicate that the BJP—in alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction (Mahayuti alliance)—leads and appears set to cross the majority mark in the BMC's 227 seats. This means the new mayor is expected to come from the BJP-led coalition, ending decades of Shiv Sena dominance.

As early trends show, the BJP’s performance has been strong across many wards, and the coalition’s overall numbers comfortably exceed the majority threshold—suggesting they will control the civic body in the coming term.