BMC likely to turn Wankhede Stadium into coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine facility

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a notice to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over some facilities of Wankhede Stadium to the civic body for use as coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine area.

The letter, issued by Assistant Municipal Commissioner of 'A' ward Chanda Jadhav, asks that the "hotel/lodge/clubs/college/exhibition centres/dormitories/marriage hall/gymkhana/banquet hall" be handed over "with immediate effect".

"The said premises will be used for emergency staff of 'A' Ward and quarantine the person whoever is in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient and are not symptomatic," the letter informed.

The BMC said the use of facilities was temporary and payments for the same would be done at a later date.

The complex at Wankhede comprises BCCI office, MCA Lounge, Garware Club House apart from the main stadium.

Earlier, quarantine and isolation facilities were set up at the Worli-based National Sport Club of India's indoor stadium.

Meanwhile, Mumbai remains the country's worst affected city with 17,512 COVID-19 cases.