BMC Polls 2026: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Finalised, BJP Gets 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90

BMC Polls 2026: The Mahayuti alliance on Monday sealed the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Polling for Mumbai's 227 wards will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

According to the Shiv Sena press release, candidates from both the BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Notably, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will contest the polls independently, outside the alliance.

Who Gets What in the Seat-Sharing Formula?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to contest 137 seats, and the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90 seats. The parties will also allocate a portion of their respective quotas to allied parties within the Mahayuti alliance.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Bhaskar Satam revealed the seat-sharing agreement. He said the finalised arrangement will participate in joint campaigning in the coming days.

As per ANI, Mumbai BJP President told reporters, "BJP- Shiv Sena Mahayuti's discussions have come to an end. We had arrived at a consensus for 207 seats earlier. After reaching a consensus on all 227 seats, the BJP will contest 137 seats, while the Shiv Sena will contest 90. All our other allies will be included in this formula. In the coming days, we will take part in joint campaigning."

Congress In BMC Elections 2026

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal had informed earlier that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will contest 62 of the 227 seats under the alliance in the BMC polls. He said the BMC elections are not about a struggle for power for the Congress, adding that seat-sharing is not the party's primary concern.

"Both parties are coming together. They will contest 62 seats. This is not a power struggle, but a convergence of ideas, and for us, seat sharing is not that important; we will go forward with the ideas," he told ANI.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

(with ANI inputs)