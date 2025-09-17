BMW Accident Case: Main Accused Says DTC Bus, Ambulance Should Also Be Held Responsible

Gaganpreet Kaur, the primary accused in the BMW crash that killed senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh last week, claimed on Monday that a DTC bus, which collided with the two-wheeler and an ambulance that allegedly passed the scene, should also be considered parties in the case.

Kaur’s counsel, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, raised these points while seeking bail, even as the Patiala House Court postponed the hearing to Saturday.

BMW Accident Case

The accident occurred on Sunday near the Delhi Cantt metro station when Kaur’s BMW hit a motorcycle being ridden by Navjot Singh. Singh died in the crash, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries.

Police reported that Gaganpreet was driving the BMW with her husband, Parikshit, as a passenger. Rather than taking the injured couple to the nearest hospital, she allegedly drove them 17–19 km to Nulife Multi-Speciality Hospital in GTB Nagar, which is connected to an acquaintance.

Authorities noted that several hospitals were much closer to the accident site. Gaganpreet stated that she panicked and chose GTB Nagar hospital, about 20 km away, because her children had been treated there during the COVID-19 period.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh’s family questioned why the victims were not taken to nearby hospitals such as RR Hospital or RML Hospital.

CCTV Footage Preservation

On Wednesday, the Patiala House Court issued a notice regarding an application seeking the preservation of CCTV footage related to the accident.

The application was filed by the counsel for the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, requesting that CCTV evidence from the site be secured.

Earlier, Delhi Police questioned the accused’s husband, Parikshit Kakkar, after he arrived at the police station to assist with the investigation into the accident.

Gaganpreet has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, reckless driving, and tampering with evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

