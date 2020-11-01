Board results revised in this state, seven more toppers added to the list post review

In a surprising development, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has revised the results of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination results for 2020. The results were announced three months ago and seven more toppers are added in the revised results.

TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha told the reporters that said the revised results came through review and self-inspection. He added that oover 5,000 candidates from Madhyamik and Higher Secondary categories had applied for review of results in order to better their grades.

In board results announced in July, 24 students were listed in the Madhyamik merit list while 17 students were named as rank holders in the science stream and 11 were named in the list from humanities.

The TBSE said that three new students are named in the revised merit list in Madhyamik category and two students are named each in the science and humanities disciplines in the merit list of Higher Secondary examination.

As per the revised Madhyamik merit list, Diptanu Saha from Udaipur English Medium Higher Secondary School is at the fourth position with a total 482 marks, Arunima Pal from Belonia Vidyapith was ranked ninth with 477 marks, and Soumik Saha from Belonia English Medium School came tenth with 476 marks.

On the other hand, the Higher Secondary revised results named Pranab Debnath from Umakanta Academy, Agartala, and Archismita Deb from Dharmanagar Girls’ Higher Secondary School on the joint tenth positions with 451 marks out of 500.

Paromita Das and Santanu Roy secured eighth and tenth positions respectively from the humanities discipline with 461 and 459 marks respectively.

It is to be noted that the TBSE chief shared the revised grades but he failed to provide any information about the grades prior to the review process.

Madhyamik results with 69.49 percent pass rate in 2020 was declared by TBSE in July. The higher secondary results had 80.80 percent pass rate with 89.85 percent pass rate in the science stream, while the pass percentage in humanities was 79.52 percent.