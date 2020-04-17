हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Boat capsizes at Mumbai's Madh Jetty; 2 dead, 1 missing

Seven people were on the boat out of whom four were rescued and three went missing.

Boat capsizes at Mumbai&#039;s Madh Jetty; 2 dead, 1 missing
Representational Image

Malad: Two people died and one went missing after the boat they were traveling in capsized at Madh Jetty of Malad West in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 15), said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Unit on Thursday.

Seven people were on the boat out of whom four were rescued and three went missing. During the search operation, police on Thursday found two bodies identified as Mohammad Yusuf Chavan (40) and Nazir Abdul Aziz Kadari (57) and immediately rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared "brought dead". 

The search and rescue operation by fire brigade has ended and the case has been handed over to police.

Tags:
MumbaiMadh JettyBMCMaharashtraboat
