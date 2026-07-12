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'Boat turned upside down in seconds': Indian survivor reveals what happened in Vietnam tragedy

According to survivor, the storm struck suddenly, leaving passengers with very little time to react before the boat overturned.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
'Boat turned upside down in seconds': Indian survivor reveals what happened in Vietnam tragedy
Image Credit: Visuals from the site. (Photo: Vietnam Government Electronic Newspaper via ANI)

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