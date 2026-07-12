/'Boat turned upside down in seconds': Indian survivor reveals what happened in Vietnam tragedy

Hanoi: An Indian survivor of the Vietnam boat tragedy has described the terrifying moments when a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people overturned within seconds after being hit by a sudden storm near Phu Quoc Island. He said rescue teams acted fast, but limited medical facilities on the island made it difficult to treat those who needed urgent care.
The accident took place near Vietnam’s popular tourist destination of Phu Quoc Island, where the boat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four others capsized in rough weather. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people who died in the accident were Indian tourists.
Speaking to ANI, survivor Nirmal Kumar recalled how the weather changed suddenly while the group was travelling from one island to another.
“When we were moving from one island to the next island, a sudden storm came...suddenly within a second, the boat was going upside down. We were on the front side and came out by jumping into the sea. Those who were inside got trapped, and since the boat was upside down, they were unable to come outside the boat,” he said.
He said the boat had 32 passengers on board, while the larger group involved in the trip included 105 people.
“We were 32 on the boat, but in total, we had 105 people,” he added.
Kumar said rescue teams reached the spot and helped those who survived the accident. He also said Indian authorities provided assistance after the tragedy.
“Yesterday they came, and they are doing their process. Everyone went back...we are four people from the company, and I am staying here,” he said.
While appreciating the rescue response, he said the island’s medical facilities were not enough to handle the number of injured people after the accident.
“They rescued us, but some medical equipment was not available on that island. A doctor was travelling with us. He said that medicines are not available here, so we cannot save the lives...more lives could have been saved,” Kumar said.
He added that the island did not have enough medical support for the scale of the emergency.
“Requisite aid was not available at the island for the number of people needing it. The Vietnam Air Force came after two-three hours and they guided us, they treated us,” he said.
The boat tragedy has led Vietnamese authorities to begin an investigation into the circumstances that caused the vessel to overturn. Officials are examining the role of weather conditions and other factors behind the accident.
Phu Quoc Island is one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations, known for its beaches and island tours. The accident has affected visitors from India, with a large number of the victims identified as Indian nationals.
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