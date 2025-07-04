Bodies Of Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Jharkhand’s Giridih, Police Suspect Love Affair

The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in a forested area of Pirtand block in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday, police officials said.

The discovery has sparked tension and speculation in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Imamul Hansda, a resident of Panchrukhi village under Mufassil police station limits, and Rani Kumari, a resident of Kulkhi village.

It remains unclear whether the two died by suicide or were murdered and later hung from the tree to mislead the investigation. Police are actively probing both angles.

The bodies were found in the forest near Kulkhi village, under the jurisdiction of Kudko Panchayat and Harladih Outpost (OP). Villagers reportedly discovered the couple hanging when they ventured into the forest early Friday, after which panic and speculation spread rapidly in the area.

On receiving information, Harladih OP police and Dumri Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Kumar reached the scene and began an investigation. The bodies were sent to Giridih Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiries with area residents revealed that the two had been in a relationship for a long time and had expressed a desire to marry. However, societal and family pressures reportedly stood in the way of their union.

Police found a box of vermilion (sindoor) in the pocket of the deceased youth, leading to speculation that he may have filled the woman’s hair parting with it, symbolising marriage, before their deaths.

Dumri SDPO Sumit Kumar said the case appears to be related to a love affair, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

"All possibilities are being examined," said the SDPO, adding: "We are questioning the families of both the deceased to determine when they left home. If they were missing for some time, we also want to know why the police weren’t informed earlier."