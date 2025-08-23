Body Of Toddler Found In Washroom Of Kushinagar Express In Mumbai

In a spine-chilling incident, the body of a three-year-old child was found in the bathroom of a coach of the Kushinagar Express near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The post-mortem of the body is being done, according to a top police official.

Speaking with the news agency ANI, Commissioner of Police, Railways, Mumbai, Rakesh Kalasagar stated that the three-year-old child was a resident of Amroli and a search for the accused is underway.

Furthermore, the top cop also said that a "cut injury" on the neck of the child was visible and added that the accused is allegedly a close relative of the victim.

"It is a very shocking and sad incident where we found the body of a three-year-old child in the bathroom of a coach of Kushinagar Express near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)... The four-year-old child is a resident of Amroli. A kidnapping case was registered in Amroli two days ago... The post-mortem of the body is being done... We are searching for the accused... We can see a cut injury on the neck... The accused is his close relative..."

#WATCH | Mumbai | Commissioner of Police, Railways, Mumbai, Rakesh Kalasagar says, "It is a very shocking and sad incident where we found the body of a three-year-old child in the bathroom of a coach of Kushinagar Express near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)... The four-year-old… pic.twitter.com/BHf9rS78oM — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Minor Boy Stabs Girl 21 Times

In a separate incident, the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in her home by her parents. Furthermore, initial investigations suggested no external intrusion, focusing suspicion on tenants and owners of the house.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty told reporters that after three days of investigation, a breakthrough revealed that a 14-year-old boy from a neighbouring house, seeking to steal a cricket bat, panicked when the girl shouted, following which, he stabbed her.

"The murder weapon and a note detailing burglary plans were recovered... The boy was watching a lot of online content on such things," the Cyberabad Police Commissioner said.

According to the Police officials, the accused boy is addicted to crime-thriller OTT series and crime stories.

The victim had reportedly sustained 14 stab injuries on her neck and seven on her stomach. She was a class 6 student and was alone at home at the time of the crime, as her parents had both gone to their respective jobs.

(with ANI inputs)