AIR INDIA CRASH

Boeing's Protocol Play: What Its CEO Said After the Air India AI171 Crash Report? Know In Detail

Boeing affirmed support for the Air India AI171 crash probe after the AAIB preliminary report revealed the Dreamliner's engine fuel switches cut off mid-air.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Boeing's Protocol Play: What Its CEO Said After the Air India AI171 Crash Report? Know In Detail Air India AI-171 flight crash site, in Ahmedabad (Photo: ANI)

Following the release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report on the devastating Air India flight AI171 crash, aircraft manufacturer Boeing has affirmed its continued support for the ongoing investigation and its customer, Air India. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, resulting in the deaths of 241 people onboard and an additional 30 on the ground.

 

