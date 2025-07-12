Boeing's Protocol Play: What Its CEO Said After the Air India AI171 Crash Report? Know In Detail
Boeing affirmed support for the Air India AI171 crash probe after the AAIB preliminary report revealed the Dreamliner's engine fuel switches cut off mid-air.
Trending Photos
Following the release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report on the devastating Air India flight AI171 crash, aircraft manufacturer Boeing has affirmed its continued support for the ongoing investigation and its customer, Air India. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, resulting in the deaths of 241 people onboard and an additional 30 on the ground.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv