'Bolane Lagi' Fame Pastor Bajinder Singh Booked For Sexual Harassment In Punjab

The viral pastor from Punjab's Jalandhar, Bajinder Singh, has been booked for sexual harassment. The police have registered a case against him after a woman alleged that she was molested by the pastor. Singh, however, had denied the allegations claiming that the girl was suffering from an ‘evil spirit’ and and came to him for prayer.

Notably, Bajinder Singh claims to cure all kinds of diseases with the chant "Yeshu Yeshu." He has a considerable social media following, with his content frequently appearing in YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. In one of his old viral videos, Singh claimed to have cured a speech anomaly in a mute girl who allegedly had been unable to speak since birth.

In the video, the girl's alleged younger brother can be seen crying and claiming that his sister, who was previously unable to speak, suddenly started talking after Singh "cured" her. The video has since become meme material on social media. Over the months, Bajinder Singh has been endorsed by several celebrities, including actors Chunky Pandey and Aditya Pancholi.

Remember the 'Teri Behan Bol Nahi Sakti Thi' video?



In August 2021, I complained to the NCPCR about Pastor Bajinder Singh using a minor boy in his superstitious and conversion activities.



After that, the boy, along with his sister and mother, gave statement against me and… pic.twitter.com/XBYjtD7kkx — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 4, 2025

The complainant stated that her parents had been visiting the church since October 2017. She alleged that Pastor Bajinder Singh took her mobile number and began sending her messages. She claimed she was afraid of him and could not reveal this to her parents. From 2022 onwards, Singh allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays, where he hugged and touched her inappropriately, according to her statement to the police.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered against him under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.