NewsIndiaBomb Alert! Several Courts In Odisha Receive Threat Via Email, Dog Squads Deployed, Probe Started
Bomb Alert! Several Courts In Odisha Receive Threat Via Email, Dog Squads Deployed, Probe Started
Tensions escalated in Cuttack and several other parts of Odisha after an anonymous email threatened to attack court buildings in Odisha.
Trending Photos
Tensions escalated in Cuttack and several other parts of Odisha after an anonymous email threatened to attack court buildings in Odisha. Courts across the state received the threat, security teams quickly started a probe into the matter and sent special units to stop any trouble.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement