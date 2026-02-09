Bomb scare: 9 Delhi schools receive threats, authorities on alert

Bomb threat calls were received at nine schools in Delhi on Monday. Delhi Police, fire teams, and bomb disposal squads are present at the spots. Further investigation is underway.

ANI reported, citing Delhi Police, that in South Delhi, these three schools have received bomb threats so far. All the calls were received between 8:30 am and 9 am.

Schools receive bomb threat

In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Other schools that received bomb threat emails include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.

Chandigarh schools' bomb threat

On January 28, bomb threat emails were received at 30 schools across Chandigarh, prompting a swift security response by the police and emergency services.

According to Chandigarh Police, the threat emails were sent to 22 private schools and eight government schools. Immediately upon receipt of the information, Anti-Sabotage Teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, local police units, and the Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and PCR teams were rushed to the concerned schools, and a thorough check of the school premises was carried out.

After a detailed inspection, no suspicious or explosive material was found, according to ANI, a statement read.

"As a precautionary measure, regular deployment of police force will be ensured in and around schools from January 29, 2026 onwards to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure the smooth and safe functioning of educational institutions in UT Chandigarh," the police said in the official statement.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered at Police Station Sector 17 under Sections 113(3), 351(4), and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66F of the Information Technology Act.

(with ANI inputs)