MADHYA PRADESH

Bomb scare at VHP office in Delhi! Man detained by cops after issuing threat

Delhi: A man was detained by cops after he announced a bomb threat at the VHP office on today afternoon. However, it turned out to be 'fake' later.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A man from Madhya Pradesh allegedly issued a bomb threat at the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in Delhi
  • It was later revealed that the man had issued a fake threat to "grab attention"
  • He identifies as an RSS supporter and approached the organisation with a complaint

New Delhi: A man from Madhya Pradesh allegedly issued a bomb threat at the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in central Delhi on Wednesday (July 27). As a result, he was detained by the Delhi police. According to reports, it was later revealed that the man had issued a fake threat to "grab attention" of the workers at the office as they were not tending to his requests for help. 

Bomb scare at VHP office: What happened exactly?

Speaking about the incident, as quoted by Indian Express, Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said, "We received a call around 12.40 pm from the VHP saying that a man entered their building and was giving bomb threats. We sent a team to the spot and they detained Pandey. During questioning, he alleged that one of his family members was recently forced to change religion. He wanted to take help from the RSS and other organisations."

'Man who issued the threat is an RSS supporter'

She further revealed that he identifies as an RSS supporter and approached the organisation with a complaint. However, he alleged that nobody came to his assistance so he announced a bomb threat to grab their attention.

As per reports, the man claimed that one of his family member had gone through a forced religion change. 

