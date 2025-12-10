Bomb Scare In Delhi: Multiple Schools And DU Colleges Receive Threat Emails, Students Evacuated

New Delhi: As a safety measure, the schools quickly informed parents and asked them to pick up their children. They also planned a phased and orderly dispersal to ensure the situation was handled calmly, without causing fear or confusion among students and families.

The notice issued by The Indian School says, "Dear Parents, the school has received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school is dispersing the children. You are requested to kindly come and collect your child as per the schedule below: Nursery to Class 2: 9:30 AM, Class 3 to 5: 9:45 AM, Class 6 to 8: 9:55 AM, Class 9 and above: 10:15 AM."

At the same time, Ahlcon International School in New Delhi also received a bomb threat. It issued a similar notice to parents, advising them to coordinate with van drivers for safe, timely student pickup.

The notice stated, "Dear Parent, kindly note that due to an email threat received this morning, we are arranging an early dispersal for all students (on footers/bus users/van users) at 11:30 a.m., keeping the safety of our students as our utmost priority. Parents are requested to kindly coordinate with the van drivers for timely pickup. Your patience and cooperation in this regard are highly appreciated. The competent authorities are being contacted for further instructions and clearance. From Ahlcon International school."

Meanwhile, officials reported that schools in Laxmi Nagar and Sadiq Nagar also received bomb threats.

The fire department confirmed that the alerts came in earlier in the morning, and police stated that several schools had received similar calls. An investigation is underway, and more information is expected soon.

Recent DU Colleges Bomb Threat Case

Just last week, two Delhi University colleges, Deshbandhu College and Ramjas College were evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails. Police teams and bomb squads were rushed to both campuses to conduct thorough checks of the premises.

Police Response and Search Operations at DU Colleges

Delhi Police confirmed that both institutions received the threat emails at almost the same time, prompting an immediate response.

Following the alerts, several police teams were rushed to the campuses to assess the situation. The bomb disposal squad, along with trained sniffer dogs, was also deployed to carry out detailed checks and ensure that every part of the premises was thoroughly examined.

According to officials, the security teams continued their search operations for a considerable period to rule out any potential danger. After carefully inspecting the buildings and surrounding areas, authorities confirmed that no suspicious object was recovered during the searches.

