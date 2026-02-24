Bomb threat email triggers panic at Bengal court, hoax suspected

A bomb scare sparked chaos at the Asansol Court in West Burdwan district of West Bengal during peak working hours on Tuesday afternoon after the District Judge received a threatening email.

Personnel from the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate swiftly evacuated the premises and launched an intensive search for explosives, while sources suggested the threat might be a hoax, though no official confirmation has yet been received.

The email claimed that an RDX-IED had been planted at a strategic location within the court complex and would be detonated through remote control at noon. The message said that five to seven Maoists would enter the court and the judge’s chamber to execute the explosion, a police official said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tuesday is a full working day at the court, with litigants, lawyers and judges present for scheduled hearings when the threat surfaced.

“A threatening email was received by the Asansol District Judge. In the message, it was said that a bomb had been placed in the court premises and it would be detonated at noon,” the police said.

The police used loudspeakers to clear the premises and moved everyone, including lawyers and court staff, to a safe distance when the search was conducted. Sniffer dogs were also deployed for the search.

Initial reports suggested the judge received a threatening phone call, but it was later confirmed that the message came through an email. The District Judge indicated that it is initially believed to be a false alarm.

The police and bomb disposal teams were still conducting searches and investigations at the premises at the time of filing this report.

The entire court complex remains under heavy police security, with the area cordoned off as search operations continue.

Officials said it is too early to draw conclusions, though sources indicated the threat may turn out to be a hoax.

Further details are awaited.