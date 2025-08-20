Advertisement
Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Several Delhi Schools, Searches Underway

Several schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, prompting swift action by police and security agencies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo: Zee

Authorities said threat emails were sent to SKV Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, with the possibility that more schools may have been targeted.

"Several schools in Delhi have received threatening emails. Bomb threats were reported at two schools at 7:40 AM and 7:42 AM. Police and other agencies have reached the schools and are conducting searches. Threat emails were sent to SKV Malviya Nagar and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar, with the possibility that more schools may have been targeted," IANS quoted Delhi Fire Services as saying. 

 

 

