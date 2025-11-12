Advertisement
BOMB THREAT

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Major Airports Across India, Declared Hoax After Security Checks

Bomb Threat: According to sources, the threat email was sent to airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad between 3:40 pm and 3:45 pm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Major Airports Across India, Declared Hoax After Security ChecksRepresentative image. (Photo: Freepik)

Bomb Threat: Several major airports across the country on Wednesday received a bomb threat email, which was later declared a hoax.

According to sources, the threat email was sent to airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad between 3:40 pm and 3:45 pm. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately activated to examine the contents of the message. After thorough verification, authorities confirmed that the threat was false.

 

Officials said the fire brigade received a call at around 4 pm regarding a possible bomb at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3. However, after investigation, the call was also found to be a hoax. The email, received through IndiGo’s grievance portal, mentioned several airports, including Delhi, Chennai, and Goa. Following the alert, precautionary checks were conducted at all the mentioned locations, Delhi Police said.

The incident comes just two days after a car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi that claimed 12 lives and triggered a nationwide security alert. In the wake of recent events, security has been further tightened at major transportation hubs, including airports, railway stations, and metro networks, officials added.

