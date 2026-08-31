/Bomb threat forces Air India Express Dammam-Delhi flight to make emergency landing in Ahmedabad

An Air India Express flight travelling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) on Monday evening after a reported bomb threat was received on board.
The flight, which departed Dammam at 10:25 am IST, landed in Ahmedabad at 4:22 pm after the crew alerted the pilot about the threat while the aircraft was en route to Delhi.
According to local reports, a crew member found a tissue paper in the aircraft’s lavatory with the word “bomb” written on it. The crew immediately informed the pilot, who alerted air traffic control and sought permission to divert the aircraft to Ahmedabad as a precaution.
After landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolated area of the airport, where security agencies began the prescribed safety procedures. Passengers and crew members were taken through security checks as authorities prepared for a detailed search of the aircraft.
Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and bomb disposal teams were deployed at the airport. Security teams began checking the cabin, baggage and other parts of the aircraft for any suspicious material.
Airport terminal staff also started a sanitation process as the aircraft remained in the isolated area. Authorities were expected to conduct a headcount of all passengers and crew members as part of the security protocol.
The aircraft landed safely and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Initial checks reported by local sources found no suspicious or explosive material, although security agencies continued their search and investigation to establish the nature and source of the threat.
The incident comes as airports and airlines routinely step up security measures following any reported bomb threat. Further details are expected once the security checks and investigation are completed.
(With IANS inputs)
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