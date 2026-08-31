Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Bomb threat forces Air India Express Dammam-Delhi flight to make emergency landing in Ahmedabad

Bomb threat forces Air India Express Dammam-Delhi flight to make emergency landing in Ahmedabad

The flight, which departed Dammam at 10:25 am IST, landed in Ahmedabad at 4:22 pm after the crew alerted the pilot about the threat while the aircraft was en route to Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Bomb threat forces Air India Express Dammam-Delhi flight to make emergency landing in Ahmedabad
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan cricket board makes major Test squad overhaul, releases 7 players after England defeat
2
3
4
5